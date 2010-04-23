LNC Chair candidate Hancock on Baldwin

Question 7 asked: Do you still think that in 2008 the Constitution Party nominated “a good hardcore libertarian”? The following video contrasts
- Hancock talking about the threshold for being considered libertarian
- Hancock talking about whether 2008 CP nominee Chuck Baldwin is a libertarian
- various statements and positions taken by Baldwin in his 2008 campaign.
Note: I will not be endorsing any candidate for LNC Chair. The articles and videos from this series of reports are collected here. The facts in these reports are accurate, but they have obviously been chosen and arranged to highlight concerns about the Chair race that a big-tent LP member (like me) might have.
