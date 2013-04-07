2013 LPCA Convention Day 2

Three-term incumbent Chair Kevin Takenaga spoke on the need for a Chair to build a team and to focus on specific goals. He said that in his most recent term, fighting Top Two had been a higher priority than increasing dues-payers. He said the LPCA was on course to maintain party status via its increased registration numbers, which was necessary now that Top Two keeps the LP off of the November ballot. After Takenaga's speech, Kloss supporter Starchild perhaps hurt her chances by moving to suspend the rules so that the candidates could be questioned for ten minutes. Kloss said under questioning that she had only joined the LP in December, and that she didn't know which California counties were the most active.
Takenaga won by 38 votes to 26, with 3 for NOTA. (More delegates had been credentialed since the start of the session.) Gale Morgan was elected by acclamation as Northern Vice Chair, and Glynda Perrotte was similarly elected as Southern Vice Chair. Kloss then narrowly defeated Jose Castenada for Secretary, 33 to 31. Brian Darby was re-elected Treasurer by acclamation.
Ten candidates were nominated for 6 open at-large seats on the Executive Committee:
- Jose Castenada
- Judd Weiss
- Starchild
- Grant Huihui
- Nancy Zardeneta
- Josh Famestead
- Brian Thiemer
- Bill Lopez
- Shawn Fox
- Armando Romero
