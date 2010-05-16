A Humorous Review of What We've Learned About Hancock

For the last five weeks, I've been shining some light into the darker corners of Ernest Hancock's record. Now that all this illumination has been supplied, it's time for a humorous review of all the facts we've learned.
This first video is a riff on the Verizon "iDon't" commercial that highlighted certain facts about the iPhone.
This next video is an example of a Downfall parody. I recently reported on IPR that Downfall parodies are getting taken down from video-sharing sites, so watch this one quick before it gets memory-holed.
Phoenix Freikorps from Brian Holtz on Vimeo.
Signal Intelligence About The LP
Sunday, May 16, 2010
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Brian,
Just got around to watching these videos... While I'm sorry you chose to put all this energy into targeting Ernest Hancock, who was still the best candidate for LP chair in 2010 despite his penchant for saying some unfortunate things here and there, I gotta say your stuff is pretty damn funny! :-)
I hope that you're using your video-making skills and sense of humor to promote freedom outside the party. If you'd be interested in doing something for my campaign for SF Board of Supervisors, let me know!
Post a Comment