Comparing Web Site Templates of LNC Chair Candidates

John Jay Myers says "I also propose to create easily customizable website templates so that states, counties, and candidates can quickly and inexpensively gain a professional web presence." He is Vice Chair of the LP Dallas, whose web site lists 19 candidates in the current election cycle in that county. Five of them have custom campaign sites, another five use a common LPDallas.org template, and the remaining nine are not listed as having any web site at all.
The New Path plan of George Phillies says "We should offer a good set of downloadable templates for web pages", and that "Web Templates, disk, downloadables are high priority". Phillies points to a template made available by New Path LNC candidate Jake Porter. Phillies is Treasurer, Membership Secretary, and Editor of the LP Massachussetts. The LPMA candidates page lists two candidates. Neither uses the Porter template, and one of the two sites is very simple.
Mark Hinkle does not list web sites for candidates among his goals as Chair. However, his current and previous campaigns for state legislature have used the "campaign-site-in-a-box" template offered under the DefendsLiberty.com domain.
This table compares various features of these templates.
|Domain of expected integrations
|LPDallas.org
|LPMA.us
|DefendsLiberty.com
|Candidate integrations found
|5/14 (* * * * *)
|0/2
|4 (* * * *)
|3D/rounded visual design
|Y
|Y
|N
|Free candidate domain
|Y
|N?
|Y
|Free hosting
|Y?
|N?
|Y
|Campaign blog
|N
|Y
|Y
|Accepts credit cards
|N
|N
|Y
|Displays libertarian feeds
|N
|N
|Y
|Libertarian videos
|linked
|N
|embedded
|Candidate video
|linked
|N
|N
|Slate issue statement
|Y
|N
|Y
|Slideshow/gallery
|N
|N
|Y
|Nav bar
|Buttons
|Buttons
|Menus
|Nolan quiz
|N
|N
|Y
|Debt clock
|N
|N
|Y
|Meetup/Facebook
|N/N
|N/N
|Y/Y
|Email sign-up
|N
|N
|Y
|Email the candidate
|Y
|Y?
|Y
|Leave a comment
|N
|N?
|Y
|Join/Register Libertarian
|N/N
|N/N
|Y/Y
|Links to other LP candidates
|N
|N
|Y
|Link to an LP platform
|N
|N
|Y
|LP graphical branding
|N
|N
|Y
|Horizontally resizable
|N
|N
|Y
|Stats counting
|N?
|N
|Y
- The "Donate" and "Join Us Now" buttons do nothing
- "Stay informed" page is under construction
- 3 inoperative header links ("Life Liberty Property") at the top of every page
A Note From Ernest Hancock to LP National Delegates
(BTW – I am writing from a small caravan going to St. Louis and we are east of Gallup, New Mexico on I-40 right now, 10:00pm Wednesday. We plan on driving straight through so that we are at the hotel in time for the Suns/Lakers game Thursday night)
Those that know me, and others that have witnessed my previous efforts, likely understand why I do the things that I do and what I aim to accomplish in St. Louis.
Very soon (if not already) the vast majority of Americans (along with the rest of the planet) will come to the realization that they are all victims of the largest swindle/robbery in human history,… and they will be searching for an accurate explanation. Libertarianism provides a very useful road map to what happened, who/what was responsible and how to avoid the same mistakes in the future. But ‘off ramps’ to detours that take us meandering through the same unprincipled wilderness that got us in this mess will be of no use to a ‘Generation Next’ that has a detailed 3D online map in their hip pocket.
This decentralization of information is only beginning to be felt by a liberty starved planet and attempts to negotiate our principles for a place at the establishment’s media table will backfire just as it did in the 2008 presidential election cycle.
Another election cycle of LPUS’ documented compromises on libertarian principle will make it very unlikely, as a political party, we’ll legitimately be able to compete at a national level in the future as a standard bearer for libertarianism. I am of the opinion that information availability is so ubiquitous now, that the ‘Liberty Nexus’ that was the best trait of the LPUS will be replaced by too many sources of contacts and information to keep track of. Politics is about to be replaced with communities that will attempt to create the freedom denied them by layers of government,… without asking permission.
What if I really really believe that the future will have fresh young minds embracing libertarianism as the only consistent and understandable path to peace and prosperity? Then positioning ourselves so that we are the obvious destination for those seeking exactly what we offer is a very good idea. Since many (enough) that I associate with are also of this opinion, we chose to make our advocacy of no-compromise libertarianism a blazing torch everywhere possible.
In the near future, freedom communities will likely be virtual and without borders or boundaries. Governments, states, countries and even languages will have less and less to do with an individual’s interactions than a simple listing on the contemporary cousin of craigslist with servers based in orbit or on the Moon.
Libertarianism is ‘the philosophy for the stars’ and to think in smaller terms is an abandonment of the future for the LPUS. The future is why St. Louis is so important to many that support my effort. The economic tragedy coming, that is only in the early stages, provides a rare opportunity to help many millions,… not just when they need it the most, but when they are also seeking it the most. And they have already abandoned the ‘lame-stream media,… the media that is soooo last century’ in search of the truth.
We have done our best to make our advocacy clear, and our long track record of principled activism has accomplished several things; government abuses of individual rights have been exposed while branding us as defenders of individual freedom, available resources in support of such advocacy are directed towards the most effective uses of those resources, inspiration of an entirely new generation of freedom activists have been continually nurtured.
I am prepared and eager to represent the future and inspire a flood of fresh and energetic activists, that are already experienced and networked with each other, to come and make use of the Libertarian Party at a national/international level to free as many minds as possible in as short a time as possible to save as many lives as possible. ...
