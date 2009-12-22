Michael Badnarik Hospitalized After Heart Attack

http://www.independentpoliticalreport.com/2009/12/breaking-badnarik-reported-hospitalized-after-heart-attack
Michael has been a great advocate for liberty and a great teacher about the Constitution. I hope his heart comes back stronger than ever, so he can keep “lighting the fires of liberty, one heart at a time”.
Signal Intelligence About The LP
Tuesday, December 22, 2009
Praying here too for Michael! My husband has been to several of his classes, one just recently in Philly and although I have never seen him in person I feel like he is part of the family with how much he is on my TV. Keep fighting Mike, there is so much more work to be done!
