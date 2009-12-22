Libertarian Intelligence

Signal Intelligence About The LP

Tuesday, December 22, 2009

Michael Badnarik Hospitalized After Heart Attack

http://www.independentpoliticalreport.com/2009/12/breaking-badnarik-reported-hospitalized-after-heart-attack

Michael has been a great advocate for liberty and a great teacher about the Constitution. I hope his heart comes back stronger than ever, so he can keep “lighting the fires of liberty, one heart at a time”.
Stephanie said...

Praying here too for Michael! My husband has been to several of his classes, one just recently in Philly and although I have never seen him in person I feel like he is part of the family with how much he is on my TV. Keep fighting Mike, there is so much more work to be done!

December 22, 2009 at 8:26 PM

